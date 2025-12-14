USA to leave NATO?

There are bills being promoted by US politicians in both the US Senate and the US House of Representatives to have the USA leave NATO alliance by 2027. There is also the new National Security Strategy report from the Trump Administration which looks to change NATO.

Europe is offended, but is preparing for this to take place. How so? By taking economic (expanding trade relations) and military (by increased spending and added troops) steps And it is the military preparations by Europe that should most concern the United States.

Dr. Thiel points out how the fragmented state of the European Union will lead to the reorganization of Europe (Revelation 17:12-13) which will ultimately bring about the rise of the prophesied King of the North (Daniel 11:39-43). Could a blitzkrieg type of an attack under the guise of a NATO-type exercise lead to the conquering of the USA?

Scriptures quoted by Dr. Thiel point out that when this reorganization of Europe takes place the destruction and enslavement of the United States of America, the nation with the strongest fortresses, is not far behind.

Daniel 8:23 tells us this King of the North understands “sinister schemes”. Could one of those sinister schemes be the destruction of the United States? Are there other scriptures that confirm this destruction?

Who is Assyria? Who is Samaria? Who is Ephraim? The answer is surprising but makes clear many scriptures that were sealed until the time of the end. The answer to the identity of Assyria, Samaria and Ephraim as referred to by the prophets Isaiah and Hosea is provided by Dr. Thiel in this video.

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical prophecy on the future of the United States of America and its British descended allies. Listen as Dr. Thiel explains the scriptures that prophesy the end of the United States by its friends, such as Lamentations 1:1-2. The time is getting closer.

Here is a link to the free eBook Dr. Thiel offered during this video, “Unintended Consequences and a Donald Trump’s Presidency”, https://www.cogwriter.com/DonaldTrumpBookUnintended.pdf

Read the full article to this video titled “Proposal for USA to leave NATO after Europe told it should take much of it over in 2027” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/proposal-for-usa-to-leave-nato-after-europe-told-it-should-take-much-of-it-over-in-2027/