Reading the Bible LIVE: Fear Not 2024

Reading the Bible LIVE:

‭‭Revelation‬ ‭1:17‭-‬18‬ ‭KJV‬‬

[17] And when I saw him, I fell at his feet as dead. And he laid his right hand upon me, saying unto me, Fear not; I am the first and the last: [18] I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.