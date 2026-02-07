Mark of the beast: Vatican's Sunday law will be enforced soon! (36)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 31, 2026.





"Sunday is our MARK of authority. . .the church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact" Catholic Record of London, Ontario Sept 1,1923.





"Saturday is no longer the WORSHIP day of God, only on Sunday can we become part of the body of Christ in the world, only by WORSHIPPING on Sunday can we avoid egoistic isolation and instead be united in a great community...a universal community becoming related to everyone in the world." (Meeting with Diocesan Clergy of Aosta, Address of Pope Benedict XVI, Parish Church at Introd (Aosta Valley), Monday, July 25, 2005.)





"People cannot be sanctified except on Sunday, that Christ transferred Sabbath sacredness to Sunday, that only those who keep Sunday belong to Christ, that only on Sunday does the risen Lord makes himself present among his followers, that only these worship God properly, and that may Sunday regain all its importance." (Letter of Pope Benedict XVI to Card. Francis Arinze on the Occasion of the Study Day in Honour of the 43rd Anniversary of the Promulgation of the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, Sacrosanctum Concilium, From the Vatican, November 27, 2006.)





"This organization proposes in every possible way to aid in preserving Sunday as a civil institution. Our national security requires the active support of all good citizens in the maintenance of our American Sabbath. Sunday laws MUST BE ENFORCED." - quoted as "principles contained in the Constitution" of the original organization (then called the American Sabbath Union), cited in The Lord's Day Alliance, Twenty fifth Report (1913), p 6.





"Every man and woman shall repair in the morning to the divine service and sermons preached upon the Sabbath (Sunday), and in the afternoon to divine service, and catechizing, upon pain for the first fault to lose their provision and the allowance for the whole week following; for the second, to lose the said allowance and also be whipped; and for the third to suffer death."! Source: Laws, and Orders, Divine, Politique, & Martial For the Colony in Virginia: first established by Sir Thomas Gates, Knight, Lieutenant - General, the 24th of May, 1610





"On the venerable day of the Sun, let the magistrates and people residing in cities rest, and let all workshops be closed. (...)" -Given the 7th day of March, Crispus and Constantine: Codex Justinianus, lib. 3, tit. 12, 3; translated by Philip Schaff, History of the Christian Church, Vol. 3 (1902), p. 380





“Sunday is founded, not of scripture, but on tradition, and is distinctly a Catholic institution” – Catholic Record, September 17, 1893.





Heritage Foundation’s request for a “universal day of rest”: https://www.politico.com/news/2026/01/10/heritage-foundation-calls-on-us-to-prioritize-marriage-and-family-in-new-report-00721153





