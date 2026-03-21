Are Republicans Serious about Healthcare Reform?

With Lee Benham, insurance expert & candidate for the U.S. Senate

LeeBenhamforSenate.com

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To avoid endless taxpayer subsidies to ObamaCare insurers, President Trump has released yet another Republican proposal - this time returning to patient empowerment via self-insurance with larger, personal Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) - presumably for premiums AND out of pocket expenses. Trump also has allowed HSAs for more Affordable Care Act exchange plan options. Further, his Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement reform from his first term offers corporate bosses an offramp to group benefits, converting them to individual policies workers can take with them if they leave the company. Add his increasing insistence on price transparency and we have a collection of reforms appealing to most conservatives. But how serious is Trump, or Republicans in general, about health reform? We ask because millions of Americans just lost a chunk of ACA subsidies, and they will defeat Republicans who remain meek when questioned about this issue.

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Republican reticence on health reform is frustrating to many long-time experts like Mr. Benham. His reform ideas harken back to the early 1990s, when Hillarycare threatened to shove every American into managed care (like an HMO) and to ration care with a top-down, Medicare-like “global” budget for the entire health market. Contrasting with that plan was an individualized tax credit proposal from scholars at the Heritage Foundation. Over the years this reform matured with refinements, including the decision to base taxpayer help on premiums based on the age of the user. Republicans also ignored that plan over the decades, and over the past few years they even abandoned pledges to repeal ObamaCare, period.

That surrender on health reform is what inspired Lee to make age-based tax credits an issue for the Democratic Party, through a campaign he undertook to get his home state Nebraskans to elect him to the U.S. Senate. His website makes it clear he’s going all-out on this single issue, and you owe it to yourself to join this week’s show to understand why this reform is so critical to attaining a health system that is affordable, accessible, and of high quality.