July 25, 2025

rt.com





Under international pressure, Vladimir Zelensky retreats from his clampdown on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies. Protesters across the country condemn the takeover - amidst a wail of sirens aimed at dispersing them. Fighting erupts between Thailand and Cambodia for a second straight day with the death toll rising to at least 16 people - the legacy, many analysts say of Colonial France's inability to draw a map. As thousands of Gazan children suffer severe malnutrition, the IDF blames the United Nations for allegedly stalling supplies. We hear from the World Food Programme's regional director about that accusation.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





