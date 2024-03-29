https://rumble.com/v4m152h-indiana-is-in-a-state-of-emergency...-for-preparedness.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8GHkksHi7aud/

The state of Indiana is in a "statewide disaster emergency" for.... preparedness. Say what now? Preparing for something can now be declared as a disaster emergency?

This is for the total solar eclipse of 2024.

