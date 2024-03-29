Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Indiana Is in a State of Emergency... for Preparedness???
channel image
Non-Toxic Home
23 Subscribers
455 views
Published 18 hours ago

https://rumble.com/v4m152h-indiana-is-in-a-state-of-emergency...-for-preparedness.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8GHkksHi7aud/

The state of Indiana is in a "statewide disaster emergency" for.... preparedness. Say what now? Preparing for something can now be declared as a disaster emergency?

This is for the total solar eclipse of 2024.

Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/

Keywords
fearexecutive orderpreparednessemergencyindianastate of emergencyeclipsefear is slavery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket