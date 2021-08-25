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What’s Up with the Great Reset? ,, A MUST SEE THIS DEPENDS YOUR FUTURE !!
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370 views • August 25, 2021
What’s Up with the Great Reset? ,, A MUST SEE THIS DEPENDS YOUR FUTURE !!
Proponents of “The Great Reset” argue that the pandemic proves our former society “doesn’t work,” so we need a tech-focused, “sustainable” future to reduce emissions and thereby “save the planet.” The Great Reset is a rebranded, tightened-up version of the UN’s decades-old “Sustainable Development” agenda (“Agenda 21”). The same policies and ideas are contained in “The Green New Deal,” which was defeated in 2019 in the US Congress.
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5?
Proponents of “The Great Reset” argue that the pandemic proves our former society “doesn’t work,” so we need a tech-focused, “sustainable” future to reduce emissions and thereby “save the planet.” The Great Reset is a rebranded, tightened-up version of the UN’s decades-old “Sustainable Development” agenda (“Agenda 21”). The same policies and ideas are contained in “The Green New Deal,” which was defeated in 2019 in the US Congress.
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5?
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