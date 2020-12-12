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Will SCOTUS Save America or Fall Prey to the Great Reset?
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71 views • December 12, 2020
Is Supreme Court Justice John Roberts compromised? If Texas wins the Supreme Court battle, what happens next? If the vote ultimately ends up in the house, which is controlled by Pelosi, what will that mean for President Trump?
On today’s show, we will be answering all this and more as we discuss the biggest news of the week: Texas v. Pennsylvania. Will SCOTUS uphold our constitution? Or will our republic fall to the global order of the great reset?
Watch to the end of today’s episode as we reveal what these current events tell us about end days prophecy and where we stand as the body of Christ.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s show, we will be answering all this and more as we discuss the biggest news of the week: Texas v. Pennsylvania. Will SCOTUS uphold our constitution? Or will our republic fall to the global order of the great reset?
Watch to the end of today’s episode as we reveal what these current events tell us about end days prophecy and where we stand as the body of Christ.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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