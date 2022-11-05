Ukraine Update Nov 5, 2022

⚡️SITREP

💥 High-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces has neutralized the workshops designed for producing rocket motors in Pavlograd (Dnepropetrovsk region), as well as 3 workshops at 'Kommunar' plant in Kharkov that was the venue for producing projectiles for multiple-launch systems.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, intensive action of Russian forces have resulted in frustrating the attempts of 2 enemy's company tactical groups to launch an attack towards Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Russian artillery and Army Aviation has neutralized the enemy. The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been driven back to their initial positions.

◽️ Over 110 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 5 pickups, 14 Humvee and Kozak armored motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, 2 reinforced mechanized infantry battalions attempted to launch attacks towards Ploshchanka and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ All the attacks have been successfully repelled by Russian forces.

◽️ The enemy has suffered casualties of over 90 personnel killed and about 60 wounded, 4 tanks, 6 armored fighting vehicles, and 12 motor vehicles.

💥 In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the enemy has been neutralized by Russian artillery, Assault and Army Aviation.

◽️ Over 95 Ukrainian personnel, 10 armored fighting vehicles, and 10 multipurpose motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 5 AFU command posts near Krasnogorovka, Nevelskoye, Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic), Novogrigoryevka, Mirnoye (Nikolayev region), as well as 87 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 179 areas.

◽️ A missile attack has resulted in the neutralization of one of foreign mercenaries' headquarters near Nikolayev.

◽️ Moreover, 4 munitions depots have been destroyed near Novonikolayevka, Krasnoarmeysk, Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novoaleksandrovka (Kherson region).

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Aleksandrovka (Kherson region), and Dokuchayevsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, 9 projectiles launched by HIMARS, and 3 rockets launched by Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Chernobayevka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



