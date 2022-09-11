Global Alert News - #370 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday September 10, 2022. News this week includes birds, insects and fish including Dolphins, die-offs reported this week from multiple locations around our planet. Also, wild fires in western U.S. causing many bird deaths in those regions. UK reports we've reached the tipping point. Greenland 20 degrees hotter than past records.
