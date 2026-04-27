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4.27.26: Trump Survives Attempt #3: How many more will there be?
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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It sounds cynical and horrifying, but we have to ask: Is there any chance that the radical Left will stop before they finish the job?

So many issues to discuss about Saturday's assassination attempt:

-the attack
-the woeful security
-Secret Service
-the shooter's profile
-the manifesto
-the motive
-the "what if" bomb
-the accomplices (?)
-the reaction from Trump
-the media's role
-accusations of "staging"
-Erika Kirk
-Obama's response

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy