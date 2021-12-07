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That time when President Trump ordered early treatment for all Americans.
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41 views • December 07, 2021
What would have happened if this order was pushed through? Intracellular zinc inhibits viral replication and function is enhanced with a zinc ionophore (HCQ 400mg/day).
Repost Dr. Zelenko and OvalMedia.
Repost Dr. Zelenko and OvalMedia.
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