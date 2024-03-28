Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: The Plandemic Industries' House of Cards is Collapsing – Mar 22, 2024
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1386 Subscribers
397 views
Published 17 hours ago

Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich gives a very positive update. He seems to be in good spirits considering he’s still being treated like a mass murderer by the German government, and been in prison for four months.


Good article concerning the trial: https://expose-news.com/2024/03/23/lawyer-dr-reiner-fuellmich-asks-to-be-released-from-jail-with-an-electronic-anklet/


Here is the address to write to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:


LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany


    • postcards and cards allowed,

    • no glitter on the envelops,

    • no stamps or money in the envelops,

    • no books or other objects – not permitted,

    • nothing to be mentioned about the case,

    • put your name of each page of the letter – letters are taken out of the envelops.


Here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2


Video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lyPLvuah8Q

Keywords
current eventspoliticscorruptioncdcwhopandemicukrainegermanytrialanthony faucicovidplandemicreiner fuellmichcorona investigative committeepaul schreyerrki

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket