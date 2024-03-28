Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: The Plandemic Industries' House of Cards is Collapsing – Mar 22, 2024

Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich gives a very positive update. He seems to be in good spirits considering he’s still being treated like a mass murderer by the German government, and been in prison for four months.





Good article concerning the trial: https://expose-news.com/2024/03/23/lawyer-dr-reiner-fuellmich-asks-to-be-released-from-jail-with-an-electronic-anklet/





Here is the address to write to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:





LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany





• postcards and cards allowed,

• no glitter on the envelops,

• no stamps or money in the envelops,

• no books or other objects – not permitted,

• nothing to be mentioned about the case,

• put your name of each page of the letter – letters are taken out of the envelops.





Here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2





Video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lyPLvuah8Q