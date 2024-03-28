Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: The Plandemic Industries' House of Cards is Collapsing – Mar 22, 2024

Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich gives a very positive update. He seems to be in good spirits considering he’s still being treated like a mass murderer by the German government, and been in prison for four months.
Good article concerning the trial: https://expose-news.com/2024/03/23/lawyer-dr-reiner-fuellmich-asks-to-be-released-from-jail-with-an-electronic-anklet/
Here is the address to write to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
• postcards and cards allowed,
• no glitter on the envelops,
• no stamps or money in the envelops,
• no books or other objects – not permitted,
• nothing to be mentioned about the case,
• put your name of each page of the letter – letters are taken out of the envelops.
Here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lyPLvuah8Q
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.