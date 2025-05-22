Trump Stuns South Africa's Ramaphosa, Plays 'Kill The Boer' Clip In The Oval Office

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Well, for those who were anticipating a Vance-Zelensky shitshow redux at today's meeting between US President Trump and South African President Ramaphosa... they were not disappointed.
As the topic of white genocide came up, Ramaphosa was quick to dispel the 'conspiracy'; but Trump very quickly told his aides to 'roll the tape' at which videos of black leaders in South Africa calling for the murder of whites (Boers) along with video of burial sites for whites killed in South Africa.
Nice one Trump! 👍
Source 1 @https://x.com/DineshDSouza/status/1925233166765236358
Source 2 @https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1925232291220951370
For Further Info:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/leftist-plantation-south-african-officials-say-white-refugees-are-committing-treason
-----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/