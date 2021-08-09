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Taliban Killing Christians in Afghanistan! 9/8/2021
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300 views • September 08, 2021
Many reports, not on main stream media liar news, of Christians being killed and slaughtered by the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Matthew 24:9: "Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake."
It's coming to the West, don't be deceived. Prepare and get close to the Lord and your family in the name of Christ Jesus.
Matthew 24:9: "Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake."
It's coming to the West, don't be deceived. Prepare and get close to the Lord and your family in the name of Christ Jesus.
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