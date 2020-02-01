Why the White Right EVERYWHERE always loses to Jews & Blacks

This is an angry video. In this video I discuss the politics of the white right, and why we are heading down a loser path to being losers yet again despite our MASSIVE PROGRESS in recent years.



The main leaders on our side, are mostly website owners. These website owners are acting as weaklings when critical events occur on our side.



I discuss Dylann Roof, Robert Bowers and Anders Breivik. I discuss the KKK and the white right of the 1980s and of the present time.



What exactly are our values? What do we really stand for? Is it as Andrew Anglin said, that White Nationalism = American Nationalism?



Are we doomed as a race? Why do we lose to Jews? What exactly is going wrong? What exactly is the means by which the Jews are able to turn our entire society and legal systems on us?



I mention the 5 key nations, whose history forms the basis of the white right in the world: Bolshevik Russia, NAZI Germany, The Confederates, South Africa/Boers & Rhodesia.



But many other white countries have a history that fits in perfectly with the white right and with the glorification of our race: e.g. Portugal and its wars in Africa; the fantastic Spanish who threw the Jews out of Spain for over 500 years - a great achievement, Chile, Romania, Italy, Croatia, Bulgaria and others.



What EXACTLY are the values of THE WHITE RACE? What is our real culture and values? What is the difference between Jewish Liberalism and the White Right? What do we really stand for, and why do we fall apart?



I give my reasons why the Creativity Movement made a BIG MISTAKE in abandoning Matt Hale when he went to jail.



I discuss the idea of Dylann Roof and Robert Bowers being false flag operations, etc.



How did others win? How did the blacks in Africa win? How did the Fascists and Nazis beat the communists?



We whites in Africa who were Christian Conservatives only beat the blacks on the battle field. We beat them incessantly on the battlefield, but we NEVER beat them in politics and we never beat them in propaganda.



The NAZIs beat communism: militarily, politically, in propaganda and even in business and economics. Nobody defeated Jewish communism as thoroughly as NAZISM.



We try to do our politics legally, by the book, so why are the Jews able to defeat us when we are well within our rights?



In this video I discuss the correct versus incorrect responses of whites to various events, including assassinations and why certain positions are utterly SELF-DEFEATING.



This is a harsh video. Its a long video, and there is much that I point out about our political thinking, and how we should act, as a group when we face crises like the Jews shutting us down, or when there is a mass murder like that done by Robert Bowers.



The white right must become SERIOUS about White Genocide, white racial survival, etc. Either we are SERIOUS and we want to WIN, or we should just become vote fags and Liberals.



The values of the White Race are deep, and demanding. Either be true to them, or bugger off and vote for a Liberal Jew puppet.