The Outbreak Starts From the Time of World Military Games

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6/29/2021 McCaul: The Covid-19 was not natural, it came from the lab. The Chinese military were actually the facility at the time of 2017. In October 2019, Wuhan hosted the 2019 world military games. Dozens of these athletes have recently come forward saying they got sick while at the games with COVID like symptoms. Therefore，it’s time to completely dismiss the wet market as a source of the outbreak. The wet market is a diversion by the CCP, and all roads point to the lab. In fact, the Covid-19 is not natural, it came from the lab and likely man-made.