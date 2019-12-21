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Trump delivers remarks, signs $738 billion Defense Spending Bill
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8 views • December 21, 2019
President Trump delivers remarks at Joint Base Andrews and sign the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. Included in the bill are twelve weeks of paid parental leave, and funds for the Space Force and Southern border wall.
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