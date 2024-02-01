Father, Forgive Them

December 17th, 2023

Pastor Nancy Odle preaches about forgiveness and how Jesus' sacrifice allows us to forgive those who wrong us. Forgiving others requires humility and love; the peace of God will not come into our hearts unless we live by His ways. As Joseph forgave his brothers and Stephen forgave those who stoned him, let us look forward instead of backward.

"But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses." Matthew 6:15