Father, Forgive Them

December 17th, 2023
Pastor Nancy Odle preaches about forgiveness and how Jesus' sacrifice allows us to forgive those who wrong us. Forgiving others requires humility and love; the peace of God will not come into our hearts unless we live by His ways. As Joseph forgave his brothers and Stephen forgave those who stoned him, let us look forward instead of backward.
"But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses." Matthew 6:15
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.