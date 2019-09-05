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Police Cleanup Another Tent City In Downtown Austin
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25 views • September 05, 2019
Austin is quickly going the way of California as homeless "tent cities" are popping up all over the Texas town. Owen breaks down his recent experience watching Austin police address this issue.
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