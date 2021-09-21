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Federal Gov't. HHS Nurse Whistleblower- "Vaccine is Full of Sh*t"... Project Veritas -
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30 views • September 21, 2021
A Federal Government Health & Human Services nurse whistleblower is the first Federal Employee to come forward about all the corruption that is causing unnecessary deaths and injuries from the vaccine. The doctors overseeing the nurses are in COMPLETE DENIAL that the vaccines are causing any problems. She is seeing a wave of injuries and deaths the obviously are directly connected to the vaccines. Ivermectin and other medications are not being allowed. This is Part 1 of 2 parts to be released by Project Veritas.
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