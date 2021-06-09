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Clown Planet News (9 June 2021): Crash Test Dummy Females? Wuhan Gang, Fall of Fauci, Darwinian RNA
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80 views • June 09, 2021
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https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/06/israel-reports-link-between-rare-cases-heart-inflammation-and-covid-19-vaccination
https://www.popsci.com/contagious-vaccine-virus/
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https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jane-goodall-pandemic-new-relationship-natural-world/
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1220696092532187136
https://rumble.com/vi1e31-troubling-science-emerging-on-spike-protein.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/houston-hospital-workers-walk-out-over-covid-vaccine-mandate/ar-AAKOb4s?ocid=st
https://rumble.com/vi191l-117-employees-sue-hospital-over-vaccine-mandate.html
https://nationalfile.com/nurse-houston-hospital-instructs-employees-not-to-list-vaccine-adverse-reactions/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-57396969
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwAuSDQX_OY
https://hotair.com/allahpundit/2021/06/07/gallup-79-are-still-wearing-masks-even-though-53-have-been-fully-vaccinated-n394993
https://wsau.com/2021/06/07/wausau-physician-first-do-no-harm/
https://twitter.com/heidegger79/status/1402334608256032770
https://twitter.com/heidegger79/status/1402228590780030977
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-57379034
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https://twitter.com/search?q=sam%20darnold&;src=typeahead_click
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1401569749281251328
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/if-covid-19-trends-continue-it-could-be-years-before-virus-is-controlled-paho-2021-06-09/?taid=60c1065341fb75000184bf52&;utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
https://breaking911.com/cleveland-clinic-study-no-need-to-vaccinate-those-whove-already-had-covid-19/
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-reports-h5n8-avian-flu-wild-birds-shaanxi-province-2021-06-09/?taid=60c101a841fb75000184bf3a&;utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1402280763685486595
https://www.harvardmagazine.com/2011/01/virus-sized-transistors
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/6057734.stm
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3943892/
https://www.corbettreport.com/biodigital-convergence-bombshell-document-reveals-the-true-agenda/
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