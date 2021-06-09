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Clown Planet News (9 June 2021): Crash Test Dummy Females? Wuhan Gang, Fall of Fauci, Darwinian RNA
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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80 views • June 09, 2021
https://newsaf.cgtn.com/news/2021-06-10/The-U-S-to-give-500M-doses-of-vaccines-to-100-countries-10XRZf3g53y/index.html

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https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/self-spreading-vaccines-risks-to-society-informed-consent/

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/06/israel-reports-link-between-rare-cases-heart-inflammation-and-covid-19-vaccination

https://www.popsci.com/contagious-vaccine-virus/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/06/08/washington-state-allows-free-marijuana-covid-vaccine/7598398002/

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https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jane-goodall-pandemic-new-relationship-natural-world/

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https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-57396969

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwAuSDQX_OY

https://hotair.com/allahpundit/2021/06/07/gallup-79-are-still-wearing-masks-even-though-53-have-been-fully-vaccinated-n394993

https://wsau.com/2021/06/07/wausau-physician-first-do-no-harm/

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https://twitter.com/heidegger79/status/1402228590780030977

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https://twitter.com/search?q=sam%20darnold&;src=typeahead_click

https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1401569749281251328

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/if-covid-19-trends-continue-it-could-be-years-before-virus-is-controlled-paho-2021-06-09/?taid=60c1065341fb75000184bf52&;utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter

https://breaking911.com/cleveland-clinic-study-no-need-to-vaccinate-those-whove-already-had-covid-19/

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-reports-h5n8-avian-flu-wild-birds-shaanxi-province-2021-06-09/?taid=60c101a841fb75000184bf3a&;utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter

https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1402280763685486595

https://www.harvardmagazine.com/2011/01/virus-sized-transistors

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/6057734.stm

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3943892/

https://www.corbettreport.com/biodigital-convergence-bombshell-document-reveals-the-true-agenda/
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
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