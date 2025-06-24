BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Johnson: Trump was within his rights to strike Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
29 views • 16 hours ago

Mike Johnson says Trump was within his rights to strike Iran.

*Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Adding:

Texas Congressman Green (Slimy) files impeachment resolution against Trump over strikes on Iran.

Democratic Congressman Al Green has introduced a resolution to impeach Trump for striking Iran without consulting lawmakers, The Hill reports.

Greene cites Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 of the US Constitution, which delegates to Congress the power to declare war on other states.

"President Trump's unilateral, unprovoked use of force without congressional authorization or notice constitutes an abuse of power in the absence of an imminent threat to the United States, furthering the degeneration of American democracy into authoritarianism," the resolution says.

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez previously stated that Trump's strikes on Iran could be grounds for impeachment.

Adding:

🚨US knows Iran’s nuclear power survived - source

Despite US and Israeli claims, Iran’s nuclear program remains intact.

“The nuclear program has not been destroyed, we still have all the necessary capabilities. Washington understands this perfectly well,” a senior Iranian security source tells Sputnik.

Iran has repeatedly stated that its nuclear program is peaceful, and the IAEA recently confirmed it found no evidence of any “systematic effort” by the Islamic Republic to develop nuclear weapons.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
