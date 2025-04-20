BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Praying For Holy Spirit On U.S. @ Easter Dinner. VP Vance @ Vatican. Americans Turning To God
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
Follow
68 views • 2 weeks ago

Trump Claims Salvation Of Jesus Christ And Prays For An Outpouring Of The Holy Spirit During Holy Week. The holiest week of the year throughout the world arrived over the weekend with the start of Passover on Saturday evening and Palm Sunday the next day, and both the White House and President Donald Trump delivered some strong comments that make the point that America trusts in God. Amid his messaging, Trump confessed Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior over himself and his wife Melania, said he's praying for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit over the nation, and renewed his administration's "promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government." Trump hosts faith leaders for Easter prayer dinner, slams effort to rid America of Christian principles. Trump: 'With God's help we can overcome every challenge'


Trump champions Jesus' 'miraculous Resurrection' in Palm Sunday message vowing to 'defend the Christian faith'. Trump makes Holy Week proclamation acknowledging Jesus Christ as 'the living Son of God'


Trump points to importance of Holy Week, Resurrection of Jesus Christ


Trump issues Holy Week messages: ‘He is risen!’


Trump issues Holy Week proclamation praying for 'outpouring of the Holy Spirit' on the US


JD Vance visits Italy for tariff talks and attends Good Friday service at the Vatican. U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Friday for a second day of talks on tariffs and then attended Good Friday services at the Vatican amid speculation of a possible pope greeting this weekend.


Rome Stops Traffic On Ecological Sunday


Now That Trump Is President, He Can Remind America That Christ Is King


