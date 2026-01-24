BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Davos Power Shifts & the Dollar Collapse | Andy Schectman
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
502 views • 1 day ago

See exclusives athttps://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go tohttps://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 20%:https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, returns to the Friday Night Economic Review to break down the major power shifts now unfolding on the global stage, including what’s emerging from Davos and what it actually means for everyday people.

We examine the accelerating collapse in the buying power of the U.S. dollar, the broader monetary instability facing the United States and the world, and why traditional financial assumptions are rapidly breaking down. Andy explains why gold and silver are quickly becoming essential assets to hedge against an increasingly chaotic economic reality.

This is a grounded, reality-based conversation about where the global financial system is headed, what risks most people are underestimating, and how to think strategically about protecting wealth in a period of systemic transition.

You can learn how to protect your assets and get the private price list at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go tohttps://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

