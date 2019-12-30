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5G Apocalypse - The coming EXTINCTION event
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92 views • December 30, 2019
5G is not what you might think. Not only does it transmit data faster for the coming Artificial Intelligence control grid that is being designed to enslave humanity, it uses "Phased Array" transmitting towers powerful enough to cook your brains from a distance.
The video explains why 5G is so evil!
Links:
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/03/heres-why-5g-is-not-allowed-in-israel-where-it-was-developed/
The video explains why 5G is so evil!
Links:
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/03/heres-why-5g-is-not-allowed-in-israel-where-it-was-developed/
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