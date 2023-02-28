Create New Account
Fire of passion. Show ballet Luxor
5 views
channel image
shipshard
Published 20 hours ago |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5tand1QQ_A 

Show Luxor is always a fire of passions!

Have you been to their show live? Be very impressed! Dance and gymnastic show SHOW-BALLET "Lux`Or" (St. Petersburg)

Theater of Fashion and Dance Show Luxor.

Dance and gymnastic show "Lux`Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.

SHOW BALLET Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, combines only high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have dedicated world of fashion and dance all my life.


Official accounts:

https://vk.com/show_luxor 

https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor 

https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/ 


A series of videos from the video studio CMCproduction:

Stylish video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc 

Atmosphere of passion Show Luxor:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q 

Stylish video Show Luxor:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14 

Show Luxor (Video for Luxor Show program):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY 


Full publication, a lot of photos, performances, recreation and personal life, videos, comments:

Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 1)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss 

Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 2)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3 

Dance is your pulse. Show ballet Luxor

https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H 

Theater of fashion and dance show-ballet LuxOr

https://dzen.ru/a/Y0rasjcZkH6O-zR- 


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman


Keywords
showluxorgirlsdancingtheaterballetstyleshow luxorluxor showdance showshow girlsvideo for the showshow balletstylish showdance gymnastic show

