Fire of passion. Show ballet Luxor

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5tand1QQ_A
Show Luxor is always a fire of passions!
Have you been to their show live? Be very impressed! Dance and gymnastic show SHOW-BALLET "Lux`Or" (St. Petersburg)
Theater of Fashion and Dance Show Luxor.
Dance and gymnastic show "Lux`Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.
SHOW BALLET Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, combines only high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have dedicated world of fashion and dance all my life.
Official accounts:
https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor
https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/
A series of videos from the video studio CMCproduction:
Stylish video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc
Atmosphere of passion Show Luxor:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q
Stylish video Show Luxor:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14
Show Luxor (Video for Luxor Show program):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY
Full publication, a lot of photos, performances, recreation and personal life, videos, comments:
Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 1)
https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss
Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 2)
https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3
Dance is your pulse. Show ballet Luxor
https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H
Theater of fashion and dance show-ballet LuxOr
https://dzen.ru/a/Y0rasjcZkH6O-zR-
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman