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Australia's Sanjeev Sabhlok states the virus is not a pandemic
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66 views • September 30, 2020
Starts out with "it's all starting to unravel". Alan Jones reports that Sanjeev Sabhlok had to resign from the victoria dept of finance so that he could speak freely about covid and what is best for Australia. Sanjeev says it exactly how it is and what people need to know.
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