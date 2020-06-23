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PROPHETIC VISION OF SATANS DECEPTIVE OFFER OF POWER AND AUTHORITY
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16 views • June 23, 2020
Rv 13:2
2 And the beast that I saw resembled a leopard, but his feet were like those of a bear and his mouth was like that of a lion. And to him the dragon gave his [own] might and power and his [own] throne and great dominion.
AMP
2 And the beast that I saw resembled a leopard, but his feet were like those of a bear and his mouth was like that of a lion. And to him the dragon gave his [own] might and power and his [own] throne and great dominion.
AMP
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