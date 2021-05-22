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SMHP/KJ Ozborne/Nicholson1968: This Is The One Game For Your Soul! [19.05.2021]
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52 views • May 22, 2021
A Must See Documentary [19.05.2021]
Pinned by Shaking My Head Productions 2 - 2 hours ago (edited)
This video is a mix of some of the most important content I have shared over the last several years.
There is still time to wake up your friends and family.
I'm not giving up on them and you shouldn't either.
In less than 3 hours, you can show them the big picture on what's really going on so they will understand the enemies end game.
For those that don't like longer videos, add it to your watch list or download it and watch it when you have time.
I know everyone's attention span has decreased dramatically since using all of this technology.
This video is for those of you who do know it's important to invest your time in uncovering the truth in the scripted reality your are living in.
Please do your own research on all of this content.
Thanks to those of you who support this channel financially.
Your investment goes along way in keeping my website and my other content channels growing.
Abba Father provides enough for me to pay my bills.
This is not a get rich topic.
If I was in it for the money, there are many other topics I could spend my time covering and make a ton of money doing this.
I do this to help others wake up and to continue to learn myself.
Thanks to all of you who have supported me emotionally over the years as well.
You renew my strength and remind me that what we are doing is important.
I'm just a man with a laptop that is called to be a watchman.
Time is short my friends. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
................................................
Theophilus Most Excellent -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClh6ABQPVkU3N1fD7jb_6yA
.................
Christian Video Vault -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
....................
Many Fish -
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
.....................
Nicholson1968 -
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
https://www.youtube.com/user/DoUSEEwhatEYEC
https://www.nicholson1968.com/
.....................
Scariest Movie Ever - https://www.youtube.com/user/TheScariestMovieEver
http://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
.....................
Babylon Watch - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-Fvok5Pu-8-kOtvpljl9Q
.....................
RSE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
3,334 views • May 19, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
63.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/T80GXKLj7Xc
Pinned by Shaking My Head Productions 2 - 2 hours ago (edited)
This video is a mix of some of the most important content I have shared over the last several years.
There is still time to wake up your friends and family.
I'm not giving up on them and you shouldn't either.
In less than 3 hours, you can show them the big picture on what's really going on so they will understand the enemies end game.
For those that don't like longer videos, add it to your watch list or download it and watch it when you have time.
I know everyone's attention span has decreased dramatically since using all of this technology.
This video is for those of you who do know it's important to invest your time in uncovering the truth in the scripted reality your are living in.
Please do your own research on all of this content.
Thanks to those of you who support this channel financially.
Your investment goes along way in keeping my website and my other content channels growing.
Abba Father provides enough for me to pay my bills.
This is not a get rich topic.
If I was in it for the money, there are many other topics I could spend my time covering and make a ton of money doing this.
I do this to help others wake up and to continue to learn myself.
Thanks to all of you who have supported me emotionally over the years as well.
You renew my strength and remind me that what we are doing is important.
I'm just a man with a laptop that is called to be a watchman.
Time is short my friends. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
................................................
Theophilus Most Excellent -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClh6ABQPVkU3N1fD7jb_6yA
.................
Christian Video Vault -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
....................
Many Fish -
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
.....................
Nicholson1968 -
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
https://www.youtube.com/user/DoUSEEwhatEYEC
https://www.nicholson1968.com/
.....................
Scariest Movie Ever - https://www.youtube.com/user/TheScariestMovieEver
http://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
.....................
Babylon Watch - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-Fvok5Pu-8-kOtvpljl9Q
.....................
RSE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
3,334 views • May 19, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
63.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/T80GXKLj7Xc
Keywords
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