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Trip the World Fantastic - New Moon in Pisces
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10 views • March 02, 2022
Today we eisucss thee New Moon in Pisces, the State of the Union address and the state of the world we live in and how it relates to the astrology.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
https://seacoastastrological.com/
Our eamil: [email protected] or [email protected]
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#stateoftheusunion #bidenspeech #astrology
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
https://seacoastastrological.com/
Our eamil: [email protected] or [email protected]
Subscribe and Like Provocateur Astrology on Rumble, Youtube, Odysee, Bitchute, Brighteon, Theta.TV, Twitter
#stateoftheusunion #bidenspeech #astrology
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