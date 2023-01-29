Create New Account
Would Jesus Take The COVID Vaccine?
Would Jesus take the covid vaccine? Nah! He would just heal covid patients miraculously, with a simple word or wave of his hand... wouldn't he? Don't be so sure. In this video, we de-mystify the healing ministry of Jesus a bit, and look at how the covid vaccine and other modern medical practices are totally in line with Jesus' approach to healing the sick.

