Crazy Christian Zionist Paula White compares Trump to Jesus Christ

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"You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It's a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us. Because of His resurrection, you rose up." - Crazy Christian Zionist Paula White compares Trump to Jesus. The Easter Luncheon today.
This is absolutely wild to listen to—just how completely unhinged these people really are.