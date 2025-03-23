🔥 SOMETHING UNPRECEDENTED HAPPENED DURING THIS INTERVIEW 🔥 Just moments after revealing the 4th Secret on her official channel, Luz de Maria joined us to discuss this urgent message from Heaven… But none of us expected what happened next. While recording this episode, Our Lord Jesus Christ appeared to Luz de Maria and delivered a message LIVE during the broadcast. A moment so sacred, so moving, many were brought to tears. This was not just an interview—Heaven was present.

-----------

Revelation of the Fourth Secret. I am warning you to prepare yourselves, not to fear what is coming

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6693-revelation-of-the-fourth-secret-i-am-warning-you-to-prepare-yourselves-not-to-fear-what-is-coming/







