Tsai Ing-wen Confirms US Troops Are on the Island Training Taiwanese Troops

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10/27/2021 Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen tells CNN she is confident the US would step up if Beijing tried to make a move on the Democratic Island. This is the first time that a Taiwanese president has publicly confirmed US troops are here on the island training Taiwanese troops.