Senators invested in prolonged war in Ukraine - Rep. Luna - "Congress members get 600% returns on stock trades while pushing war"

⚔️ Senators invested in prolonged war in Ukraine — Rep. Anna Luna
The Republican congresswoman criticized GOP senators for opposing the peace deal, suggesting that they have invested in the military-industrial complex and are profiting from the conflict.
"Congress members get 600% returns on stock trades while pushing war. You can't represent foreign policy fairly when invested in defense stocks," she said.