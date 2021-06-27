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Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2: June 27, 2021 [27.06.2021].
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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58 views • June 27, 2021
Pinned by Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2 - 18 minutes ago (edited)
' "How is Satan ever beautiful?" did you guys forget he is called the Seraph Which means a "fiery serpent" and "fiery" in old Hebrew vernacular often referred to shapeshifting properties.
It only takes common sense to figure Satan would shapeshift into what is deemed attractive by the flesh.'

Amber - 50 minutes ago (edited)
'Tamara's content takes precedence over all other content on all of YouTube for this girl!!!!! Always learning and growing'

Daniel Turcotte - 52 minutes ago
'Awesome information'

Tamara: 'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'

Tamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7
I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth.
You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7

Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. maj
I put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.

WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.

Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew

June 27, 2021
733 views Jun 27, 2021
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2
5.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/x9VrLp7prgw
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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