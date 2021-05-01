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Great Dane Intarsia, Theo
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10 views • May 01, 2021
I was commissioned to make an intarsia of a friend’s great dane named Theo. I do just that in this video! I used a Judy Gale Roberts pattern and modified it to match Theo. He is a black and gray great dane. I used walnut and blue pine for the coat, ebony for the nose and part of the eye, mahogany for the iris of the eye, holly for the catch light, and a mystery red colored wood for the collar.
Proverbs 17:17 A friend loves at all times....
Proverbs 17:17 A friend loves at all times....
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