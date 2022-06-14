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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JUNE 13, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fsbWiJfuMxfB/
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Restored Republic via a GCR as of June 13, 2022
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Mon. 13 June 2022 Compiled Mon. 13 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.” World’s largest Military Sting Operation in Progress in over 32| USSA News #separator_saThe Tea Party's Front Page. | Slowly, our freedoms are being chipped away with, "We know better..." justification as its hammer and chisel.
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Mon. 13 June 2022
Compiled Mon. 13 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
World’s la