RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JUNE 13, 2022

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fsbWiJfuMxfB/

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Its a Truther Chat where people dont just endlessly spam links at each other. Although you can if you wish lol

A Place to Call Home

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https://ussanews.com/2022/06/12/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-june-13-2022/

Restored Republic via a GCR as of June 13, 2022

Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Mon. 13 June 2022 Compiled Mon. 13 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.” World’s largest Military Sting Operation in Progress in over 32| USSA News #separator_saThe Tea Party's Front Page. | Slowly, our freedoms are being chipped away with, "We know better..." justification as its hammer and chisel.





Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Mon. 13 June 2022





Compiled Mon. 13 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”





World’s la

