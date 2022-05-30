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Satan Fears the Messiah Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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85 views • May 30, 2022
29 Iyyar 5782
May 30, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
Many people have a misconception that HaShem (God) will sit and judge man and Satan, but this is not the case.
We see an example in the Jerusalem Encyclopedia on the topic of "Satan". A discourse between HaShem (God) and HaSatan.
We start:
As the incarnation of evil Satan is the arch-enemy of the Messiah: he is Antichrist. The light which was created before the world was hidden by God beneath His Throne; and to question of Satan in regards to it God answers. This is kept
from him who shall bring thee to shame. At the request God showed Satan the Messiah. And when he saw him he tremble, fell upon his face, and cried: "Verily this is the Messiah that who shall hurl me and all the princes of the angels of the people down even unto hell".
So lets go and see who or what HaSatan fears?
This video is called HaSatan Fears the Messiah Bible Code.
Enjoy,
#shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Link:
Satan
https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/13219-satan
Satan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satan
Menachem ben Amiel son of Solomon son of King David
https://www.chabad.org/library/moshiach/article_cdo/aid/1714864/jewish/Is-the-Messiah-a-Descendant-of-King-Solomon.htm
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
May 30, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
Many people have a misconception that HaShem (God) will sit and judge man and Satan, but this is not the case.
We see an example in the Jerusalem Encyclopedia on the topic of "Satan". A discourse between HaShem (God) and HaSatan.
We start:
As the incarnation of evil Satan is the arch-enemy of the Messiah: he is Antichrist. The light which was created before the world was hidden by God beneath His Throne; and to question of Satan in regards to it God answers. This is kept
from him who shall bring thee to shame. At the request God showed Satan the Messiah. And when he saw him he tremble, fell upon his face, and cried: "Verily this is the Messiah that who shall hurl me and all the princes of the angels of the people down even unto hell".
So lets go and see who or what HaSatan fears?
This video is called HaSatan Fears the Messiah Bible Code.
Enjoy,
#shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Link:
Satan
https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/13219-satan
Satan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satan
Menachem ben Amiel son of Solomon son of King David
https://www.chabad.org/library/moshiach/article_cdo/aid/1714864/jewish/Is-the-Messiah-a-Descendant-of-King-Solomon.htm
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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