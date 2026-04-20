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🎵 Dream On (dream until youre dreams come true)
wolfburg
wolfburg
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13 views • 3 months ago

1970s Hard Rock, Blues Rock, powerful male vocals, emotional crescendo, melodic piano intro, heavy distorted guitar riffs, soaring operatic climax, cinematic, soulful

[Intro]

(Melodic, melancholic piano melody)
(Soft harpsichord-style synth enters)
(Distant, atmospheric electric guitar swells)
[Verse 1]

Every time that I look in the mirror
All these lines on my face getting clearer
The past is gone
Oh, it went by like dusk to dawn
Isn't that the way?
Everybody's got their dues in life to pay, oh, oh, oh
[Pre-Chorus]

I know nobody knows
Where it comes and where it goes
I know it's everybody's sin
You got to lose to know how to win
[Verse 2]

Half my life's in books' written pages
Storing facts learned from fools and from sages
You view the earth
Oh, sing with me, this mournful dub
[Chorus]

Sing with me, sing for a year
Sing for the laughter, and sing for the tear
Sing with me, if it's just for today
Maybe tomorrow, the good Lord will take you away
[Guitar Solo]

(Bluesy, soulful guitar solo building in intensity)
[Chorus]

Sing with me, sing for the year
Sing for the laughter, and sing for the tear
Sing it with me, if it's just for today
Maybe tomorrow, the good Lord will take you away
[Bridge]

(Building tension, rhythmic driving drums)
Dream on, dream on, I dream on
Dream a little, I'll dream on
Dream on, I dream on, I dream on
Dream a little, I'll dream on!
[Climax]

(High-pitched vocal belts, powerful energy)
Dream on!
Dream on!
Dream on!
I'll dream on!
Dream on!
Dream on!
I dream on!
[Outro]

(Heavy guitar riff fades)
(Final piano chord resonates)
[End]

Keywords
cinematicsoulfulblues rock1970s hard rockpowerful male vocalsemotional crescendomelodic piano introheavy distorted guitar riffssoaring operatic climax
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