🎵 Dream On (dream until youre dreams come true)

1970s Hard Rock, Blues Rock, powerful male vocals, emotional crescendo, melodic piano intro, heavy distorted guitar riffs, soaring operatic climax, cinematic, soulful



[Intro]



(Melodic, melancholic piano melody)

(Soft harpsichord-style synth enters)

(Distant, atmospheric electric guitar swells)

[Verse 1]



Every time that I look in the mirror

All these lines on my face getting clearer

The past is gone

Oh, it went by like dusk to dawn

Isn't that the way?

Everybody's got their dues in life to pay, oh, oh, oh

[Pre-Chorus]



I know nobody knows

Where it comes and where it goes

I know it's everybody's sin

You got to lose to know how to win

[Verse 2]



Half my life's in books' written pages

Storing facts learned from fools and from sages

You view the earth

Oh, sing with me, this mournful dub

[Chorus]



Sing with me, sing for a year

Sing for the laughter, and sing for the tear

Sing with me, if it's just for today

Maybe tomorrow, the good Lord will take you away

[Guitar Solo]



(Bluesy, soulful guitar solo building in intensity)

[Chorus]



Sing with me, sing for the year

Sing for the laughter, and sing for the tear

Sing it with me, if it's just for today

Maybe tomorrow, the good Lord will take you away

[Bridge]



(Building tension, rhythmic driving drums)

Dream on, dream on, I dream on

Dream a little, I'll dream on

Dream on, I dream on, I dream on

Dream a little, I'll dream on!

[Climax]



(High-pitched vocal belts, powerful energy)

Dream on!

Dream on!

Dream on!

I'll dream on!

Dream on!

Dream on!

I dream on!

[Outro]



(Heavy guitar riff fades)

(Final piano chord resonates)

[End]

