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01/01/2021 Miles Guo: why didn’t those fellow fighters who were trapped into the so-called “wills” writing had a second thought? We must rely on the NFSC to create wealth lawfully, to make Lao Baixing and our fellow fighters stronger and richer, but not grabbing money from other fellow fighters in the name of the Whistleblowers’ Movement or in the name of our fellow fighters