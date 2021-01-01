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01/01/2021 Miles Guo: why didn’t those fellow fighters who were trapped into the so-called “wills” writing had a second thought? We must rely on the NFSC to create wealth lawfully, to make Lao ...
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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8 views • January 05, 2021
01/01/2021 文贵先生直播：被骗写所谓遗书的战友们为何不想想，我们要靠着新中国联邦合法地创造财富、让老百姓和战友富裕起来，而不是打着爆料革命或战友的名义，向其他战友伸手要钱！
01/01/2021 Miles Guo: why didn’t those fellow fighters who were trapped into the so-called “wills” writing had a second thought? We must rely on the NFSC to create wealth lawfully, to make Lao Baixing and our fellow fighters stronger and richer, but not grabbing money from other fellow fighters in the name of the Whistleblowers’ Movement or in the name of our fellow fighters
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