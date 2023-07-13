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Fighting Against the National Religion
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11 views • July 13, 2023
The cultic nature of society.
The establishment of religion in America.
"Holocaust" museums as cathedrals.
Jews as Saints and Martyrs.
Whites as devils.
The fight against heresy and blasphemy.
Join me in fighting against our national religion.
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