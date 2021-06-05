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Sex Child Trafikker Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail for the third time [02.06.2021]
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20 views • June 05, 2021
Something you will not hear about in American or Danish “news”....
Alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied both bail and a hearing on her jail conditions in a New York prison.
The 59-year-old is facing up to 80 years’ imprisonment for her alleged role in procuring four underaged girls for Jeffery Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.
Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail three times now and has been dubbed a flight risk.
12,395 views•Jun 2, 2021
Sky News Australia
1.68M subscribers
https://youtu.be/30LZS9gpxe0
Alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied both bail and a hearing on her jail conditions in a New York prison.
The 59-year-old is facing up to 80 years’ imprisonment for her alleged role in procuring four underaged girls for Jeffery Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.
Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail three times now and has been dubbed a flight risk.
12,395 views•Jun 2, 2021
Sky News Australia
1.68M subscribers
https://youtu.be/30LZS9gpxe0
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