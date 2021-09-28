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EP 130: Super Troopers (A Homewrecker Movie Review) with Monique's Brother Jay!
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This week Monique's brother Jay returns to the show for another movie review! This time we talk all about one of our favorite comedies, Super Troopers! We talk about our favorite scenes, first times seeing the film, fun trivia, times we've used "meow" on others, and also dive into some IMDb reviews of the film! We also share stories of practical jokes we've had done to us as well as some that we've done to others! It's another fun conversation centered around a fun movie this week on The Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
Super Troopers (2002) Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV6wkUIMrl8
Super Troopers Blu-Ray: https://www.amazon.com/Super-Troopers-Blu-ray-Jay-Chandrasekhar/dp/B07BN6W5HH/ref=sr_1_3?crid=3SQGG2818A2EQ&;dchild=1&keywords=super+troopers+blu-ray&qid=1632840495&sprefix=super+troopers+%2Caps%2C198&sr=8-3
Monique & Karlene's Mystical Meetups Signup: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18913424&;appointmentType=26558819
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Super Troopers (2002) Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV6wkUIMrl8
Super Troopers Blu-Ray: https://www.amazon.com/Super-Troopers-Blu-ray-Jay-Chandrasekhar/dp/B07BN6W5HH/ref=sr_1_3?crid=3SQGG2818A2EQ&;dchild=1&keywords=super+troopers+blu-ray&qid=1632840495&sprefix=super+troopers+%2Caps%2C198&sr=8-3
Monique & Karlene's Mystical Meetups Signup: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18913424&;appointmentType=26558819
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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