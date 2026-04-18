Iranian LEGO short: Seven lies in just a few hours - Impressive record! - Well done Donald - (find the 5 hidden Easter eggs)

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Seven lies in just a few hours.
Impressive record!
well done Donald.
(Find the 5 hidden Easter eggs)
Cynthia... description above as found... (looks like maybe, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf holding the boombox, except he wears lighter glasses, not thick black reamed glasses. So, guess I don't know?) ; )
P.S. : did anyone find the Easter eggs? ha!
P.S.S. : Now instead of having to use the magnifier to search videos... I have a playlist of all of the Iranian LEGO videos together, in order:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pursuitoftruth/playlists or go to 'Playlists'