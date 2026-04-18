Iranian LEGO short: Seven lies in just a few hours - Impressive record! - Well done Donald - (find the 5 hidden Easter eggs)

Seven lies in just a few hours.

Impressive record!

well done Donald.

(Find the 5 hidden Easter eggs)

Cynthia... description above as found... (looks like maybe, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf holding the boombox, except he wears lighter glasses, not thick black reamed glasses. So, guess I don't know?) ; )

P.S. : did anyone find the Easter eggs? ha!

P.S.S. : Now instead of having to use the magnifier to search videos... I have a playlist of all of the Iranian LEGO videos together, in order:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pursuitoftruth/playlists or go to 'Playlists'





