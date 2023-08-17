Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Biden Announces 'New World Order Is Here', There Is No US Election
channel image
The Prisoner
8680 Subscribers
Shop now
611 views
Published Yesterday

Joe Biden couldn’t have made it clearer in a disturbing speech that was completely suppressed by the mainstream media this week – the US election for the President of the United States is rigged. The establishment have selected their President and by hook or crook he will be “re-elected.”

The Democrats are not interested in democracy. They are interested in communism and that means power consolidation at the most central of all levels.

They have shamelessly rigged the primary election against insurgent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., they have rigged the mainstream media, and by weaponizing the justice system, they have rigged the presidential election against the most popular candidate by far, President Trump.

And now Biden has come out and admitted the master plan in a disturbing speech completely covered up and censored by mainstream media.

- Thrive & Survive a Deadly Blackout Or Power Outage: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3QP8RBP/KJS2RR/

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
election riggingjoe bidennew world orderbidenwikileaksglobalist elitesrigged electionyoung global leaderus election 2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket