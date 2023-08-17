Joe Biden Announces 'New World Order Is Here', There Is No US Election

Joe Biden couldn’t have made it clearer in a disturbing speech that was completely suppressed by the mainstream media this week – the US election for the President of the United States is rigged. The establishment have selected their President and by hook or crook he will be “re-elected.”
The Democrats are not interested in democracy. They are interested in communism and that means power consolidation at the most central of all levels.
They have shamelessly rigged the primary election against insurgent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., they have rigged the mainstream media, and by weaponizing the justice system, they have rigged the presidential election against the most popular candidate by far, President Trump.
And now Biden has come out and admitted the master plan in a disturbing speech completely covered up and censored by mainstream media.
- Thrive & Survive a Deadly Blackout Or Power Outage: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3QP8RBP/KJS2RR/
Mirrored - The People's Voice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.