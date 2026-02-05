BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Supplementing Natural Peptides
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
1 day ago

Christopher Shade, PhD: Now we're doing the peptides. Copper GHK, BBC 157, BPC KPV, BPC TP500, the bio-regulators, Epitalon, Thymulin. We're getting those. We're doing all those in sublingual liposomes. Two reasons that's important. One is you don't have to do the needle all the time. And a lot of people hate the needle. The other is because the drug companies are trying to stop the compounding of the injectable peptide.

It's like, all right, you don't have to compound them. All the ones that we're making naturally exist in your body already. So these are natural peptides that regulate the body and they go down over time or we're going to supplement them.


06/24/2025 - A Healthy Point Of View - Mercury in Your Brain? Dr. Shade Reveals the Safe Way to Detox | Ep. 62: https://youtu.be/YseNVKdqIgo?si=RtHgR4ZwxxWKPXpx

healthnewssciencetruthsupplementsnaturalpeptideschristopher shade
