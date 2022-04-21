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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/21/2022
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10 views • April 21, 2022
The liberal leftists in this nation have essecially declaired war on Americans by not doing what is one of their few duties for America .... and that is protecting our border. But 26 Governors have taken up the mantle. Maybe they should get Biden and Harris's pay since they are doing the President's job???
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