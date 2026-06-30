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On the morning of June 29, new information appeared about a Russian missile strike on the 'Darnitsky' district of Kiev. My dear truth seekers, as you may recall, two days ago I told you that in this district, three Iskander-M ballistic missiles and two Zircon hypersonic missiles hit three strategically important military installations, including an underground warehouse where British nuclear components were delivered from the container ship 'T MOON'. ...................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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